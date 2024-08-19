Davao City mayor blasted over ‘calamity politics’

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte’s decision to donate Davaoeños taxes to calamity-stricken taxes and municipalities was criticized as mere “trapo politics” as his own city continues to suffer severe flooding issues.

In a statement, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) administrator and CEO Secretary Katrina Ponce Enrile slammed what she called “calamity politics,” pointing out that Mayor Baste’s stunt was “out of touch,” since the recipients of his action are wealthier cities and municipalities than Davao City.

It was alleged that the Davao City mayor gave out P1 million each to six Luzon provinces, P500,000 each to 11 cities in the Greater Manila Area, and P300,000 each to 10 municipalities in various provinces, distributing a total of P14.5 million worth of Davaoeño taxpayers' money.

Enrile also told the Davao City mayor, “if you want to earn pogi points by exporting aid to places richer than yours, first make sure that this is surplus money to be used after the own needs of your own people have already been satisfied.”

She added that the mayor should focus on severe flooding issues in their own backyard, stressing that the mayor’s family was in power for six years but had no impact on flood control.