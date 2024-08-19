Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin ‘happily together’ — reps

Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson is seemingly shutting down rumors of her split with fiancé Chris Martin.

“The reports are not true,” Johnson’s rep confirmed to People. “They are happily together.”

On 16 August, Johnson was photographed in Malibu, California, with her emerald engagement ring. She debuted the same jewelry in 2020 that sparked news of her engagement with the Coldplay frontman. It wasn’t confirmed until March 2024.

“[They] got engaged years ago, but were in no rush to get married,” a source close to the couple told People at the time.

The Madame Webb actress supported Martin at Coldplay’s Helsinki show two weeks earlier.

Johnson and Martin were spotted in June at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK Martin headlined the annual music event, 25 years after Coldplay’s Glastonbury debut. Sources told People that the couple’s relationship was “on good terms.”

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years. They share two children, Apple and Moses. They announced their separation as a “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. They’ve remained friendly exes ever since.

Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, have kept their relationship private since dating in 2017.