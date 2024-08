The Department of Agriculture inspects more than 300 tons of seized smuggled agricultural goods at a Navotas City warehouse on Monday. A combined team from the DA and the Bureau of Customs conducted the operation as part of a larger effort to protect Filipino farmers and safeguard the country's food supply. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







The Department of Agriculture inspects more than 300 tons of seized smuggled agricultural goods at a Navotas City warehouse on Monday. A combined team from the DA and the Bureau of Customs conducted the operation as part of a larger effort to protect Filipino farmers and safeguard the country's food supply. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR