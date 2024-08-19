Converge champions women-led MSMEs

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. continues to underpin the growth of women entrepreneurs as it bares its programs and policies, both within the company and towards the community, that empower them.

At the recently concluded Women Entrepreneurs Summit 2024 hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry Region III, Converge regional sales manager for Northern and Central Luzon Joy Enriquez spoke at length about how the company embodies the agenda of women empowerment.

“At Converge, women have a place. It is not true that men lead when it comes to technology. We have fair gender policies when it comes to hiring and promotion, plus an anti-sexual harassment policy in place,” Enriquez shared.

Aside from the internal policies, Enriquez points out that Converge is a signatory to the UN Women Empowerment Principles, and that it staunchly supports the DIWA Program of the Department of Information and Communications Technology. DIWA stands for Digital Innovation for Women Advancement and promotes the representation of women in the digital sphere.