Congress urged to reinstate slashed DA budget

An increase of P88 billion in next year’s budget for the Department of Agriculture (DA) is being lobbied in Congress after its initial funding request faced a significant cut in the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. disclosed that their original budget request amounted to P513 billion, but the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) recommended a substantial P300 billion cut in the 2025 NEP.

The slash brought the DA’s proposed expenditure to P200,195,367,000, according to Laurel.

Joining his colleagues in advocating for a higher budget for the department, Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said Monday the reduction in allocation will make it impossible for the country to attain food security, which is a priority of the Marcos administration.