Chinese vessels ram, damage 2 PCG ships

The Philippine government has condemned what it described as “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” by the China Coast Guard (CCG) against Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels in the West Philippine Sea on Monday, which resulted in significant damage to two PCG ships.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea, said the CCG’s actions near Escoda (Sabina) Shoal led to the collisions that caused structural damage to the BRP Bagacay and the BRP Cape Engaño.

Malaya reported that the Cape Engaño was struck by CCG vessel 3104 at approximately 3:24 a.m. while navigating roughly 23 nautical miles southeast of Escoda Shoal.

“This resulted in a collision with the starboard beam of the vessel, creating a hole on the deck with an approximate diameter of five inches,” he said.

He said the Bagacay sustained damage to its auxiliary room after being rammed twice by a CCG ship at around 3:40 a.m. about 21 nautical miles southeast of Escoda Shoal. The impact created a hole measuring 2.5 feet in length and three feet in width.

Despite the incidents, Malaya emphasized that “PCG vessels remain committed to and shall proceed with their mission of delivering essential supplies to personnel stationed at Patag and Lawak Islands.”

“The PCG stands firm in its responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our maritime domain while addressing any threats to our national interest,” Malaya added.

Another arbitration case

Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio has urged the Philippines to resolve its maritime disputes with China behind the rule of law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Because it’s common sense; we cannot fight China as it has the largest naval fleet in the world, the largest coast guard fleet in the world, the largest submarine fleet in the world, the largest standing army in the world, the second largest economy… so we should use laws, which is our strength,” Carpio said.

Carpio suggested the Philippines consider filing another arbitration case in light of the latest confrontation at Escoda Shoal.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea called on China to exercise restraint and adhere to UNCLOS and other relevant international laws to prevent a further escalation and ensure the safety of all vessels operating in the region.

Sen. Francis Tolentino condemned the CCG for causing structural damage to the PCG vessels that were operating within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Tolentino, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, said these incidents highlight the need to “critically assess China’s sincerity and good faith” in its recent engagement in the Bilateral Consultative Mechanism with the Philippines.

“Such acts of aggression are unacceptable and call for an immediate cessation of hostile actions. It is imperative that China respects the Philippines’ sovereign rights and adheres to international maritime law,” Tolentino said.

He emphasized that Escoda Shoal is within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile EEZ, lying just 75 nautical miles from the coast of mainland Palawan.

China protests

China, on Saturday, filed a diplomatic protest with Manila over the presence of PCG vessels at Escoda Shoal, accusing the Philippines of illegally anchoring vessels in the lagoon which it claims is part of Nansha Qundao (Spratly Islands).

The Philippine Navy is closely monitoring the situation, according to Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea. He strongly condemned the “unlawful and dangerous maneuvers” of the CCG, which led to the collisions.

“The PN, together with the PCG, remains committed to sustaining our presence in the West Philippine Sea in exercising our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction,” Trinidad said.

Sen. Grace Poe also criticized the CCG’s actions, saying they undermine the freedom of sea routes guaranteed under international law.

“We deplore this latest irresponsible maneuver by China in our territory. The damage inflicted on the Philippine vessels endangered the safety of the crews,” Poe said, urging enhanced maritime security cooperation between allies and neighbors.

China and the Philippines have had multiple confrontations in the South China Sea in recent months, raising concerns about a potential conflict escalation in the disputed waters.