Philippine authorities condemned the China China Coast’s “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” against the Philippine Coast Guard vessels en route to Patag and Lawak Islands in the West Philippine Sea on Monday.

In a virtual forum, National Task Force for the WPS spokesperson Jonathan Malaya lamented that China’s dangerous actions at the Escoda (Sabina) shoal resulted in a collision, causing structural damages to the PCG vessels -- BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410) and BRP Cape Engaño (MRRV-4411).

Malaya said the BRP Cape Engaño was subjected to aggressive maneuvers by CCGV- 3104 at approximately 3:24 a.m. while navigating about 23.01 nautical miles southeast of Escoda Shoal.

“This resulted in a collision with the starboard beam of the vessel, creating a hole on the deck with an approximate diameter of 5 inches,” said Malaya.

He also reported the BRP Bagacay sustained damage in the auxiliary room on the port side near the port auxiliary engine, after a CCG ship rammed twice at 3:40 a.m., today approximately 21.3 nautical miles southeast of Escoda Shoal.

It created a hole measuring 2.5 feet in length and 3 feet in width.

Despite these incidents, Malaya stressed the “PCG vessels remain committed to and shall proceed with their mission of delivering essential supplies to personnel stationed” at the Patag and Lawak Islands.