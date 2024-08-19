Carlos Yulo’s ‘YOLO’

This is Carlos Yulo and how he seizes and enjoys his YOLO.

The don’ts

These are observations — no need to explain them. Be prepared for some bite and sting, of course.

Do not post anything on social media that will put you in a bad light or make netizens question your motives. Praising another country and its player just because your son landed in 12th place during the initial round? Angelica Yulo, how could you?

Don’t spill the beans. It was foolish and clearly “galawang hindi talaga pinag-isipan” for Yulo’s mother to rant on national television about the supposed “sins” of his girlfriend, which she believed were harmful to their family dynamics. This was released for broadcast after your son’s first gold win — mind-blowing!

Don’t turn the Yulo family’s problems into a national drama. What a pity that the majority of news broadcasts, tabloids and online portals milked the situation. Why they gave so much airtime and print space to the grievances of Yulo’s mother and their domestic issues is hard to comprehend. It didn’t help that some media practitioners took to social media to post unnecessary lamentations, claiming they were “heartbroken.”

Don’t agree to a press conference, even if it’s free and offered by a big shot lawyer. It only adds more fuel to the fire for those whose hearts are bleeding for Mrs. Yulo, condemning her eldest for not showing enough respect and not following the Fourth Commandment.

Don’t make Chloe San Jose the primary antagonist here. She makes Carlos happy. Period!

Don’t compare Carlos to Ernest John Obiena. Let us be thankful that we have two competitive, disciplined, focused dreamers who excel in their respective fields. Comparing them, pointing out their differences and strengths — which is obviously done to favor one and demean the other — is a shallow pursuit.

Do not act as if you are part of the Yulo family, or as if you are so concerned and invested in them that you always have an opinion on everything. You don’t. You are a spectator. Your opinions are immaterial. This is not our battle; it is a family dispute that only the Yulos can resolve.

Do not invalidate Carlos’ concerns and issues regarding his mother’s actions, or dismiss where he is coming from.

Do not allow the rest of the Yulo family to be interviewed any further. The interviews are like salt; they add more to the emotional wounds inflicted on Carlos.

And finally, do not turn this into a conflict between Boomers, Generation X and Millennials.

The do’s

Carlos, do continue your relationship with your father, Mark Andrew. May he be the person most helpful to you in resolving all your domestic issues and drama. And ensure that all conversations are kept PRIVATE.

Do get a financial adviser — an expert you can trust.

Do give back to the Filipino gymnastics community by providing funds for a chosen school, scholarships and other grants for deserving gymnastics dreamers and enthusiasts.

Do continue being a positive influence and inspiration to many, and strive for more victories in the world of international gymnastics.

Do have a heart that can forgive but never forget. Keep your heart always filled with compassion and understanding, yet firm and just.

Carlos Yulo has become a source of national pride and a modern-day hero. His victory in the recent Olympics is something we will forever treasure in our hearts. May he continue to conquer more golds and triumphs.