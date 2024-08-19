PARTNERSHIP

CARLOS YULO GETS A GRAND WELCOME IN MCKINLEY HILL

CARLOS Yulo received the full-Venetian treatment as he toured Venice Grand Canal aboard a gondola while enjoying a cup of gelato.

Thousands of residents, workers, and mall goers cheered for twotime Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo during his recent visit at Megaworld’s McKinley Hill township in Taguig City, as the community rolled out the red carpet to welcome the township’s newest resident.

GIFTING him a home inspired by his historic success, Megaworld included snapshots of Carlos Yulo’s iconic moments at the Paris Olympic Games in every corner of his abode. Looking on are Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, president, Megaworld (foreground, left) and Kevin L. Tan, president and CEO, Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI), the parent company of Megaworld.
YULO’S home is characterized by a balanced use of wood, steel, stone, fabric, and glass that evokes inspirations from modern contemporary design.
THE bedrooms come with brand new furniture and furnishings, including custom head boards thatmatch the design scheme throughout the space.
During his visit, Yulo received his P35-million reward from Megaworld, bannered by a fully furnished, three-bedroom condominium unit in one of McKinley Hill’s exclusive gated condo communities.

His home is a stunning space filled with touches of gold and other personal tributes celebrating his hard-earned success. From the living room and kitchen, to the bedroom, a lot of thought was put into highlighting functionality and harmony within the space, which Megaworld’s in-house design team spruced up in only six days.

“Everything that we put and designed in Carlos’ condo was intentional. We customized everything that you see in his unit based on his personality, and I am proud of how our design team transformed the entire space. We were not aware of his schedule before he arrived so we made sure that we had everything done beautifully before his return,” says Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, president, Megaworld.

