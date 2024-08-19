CARLOS YULO GETS A GRAND WELCOME IN MCKINLEY HILL

During his visit, Yulo received his P35-million reward from Megaworld, bannered by a fully furnished, three-bedroom condominium unit in one of McKinley Hill’s exclusive gated condo communities.

His home is a stunning space filled with touches of gold and other personal tributes celebrating his hard-earned success. From the living room and kitchen, to the bedroom, a lot of thought was put into highlighting functionality and harmony within the space, which Megaworld’s in-house design team spruced up in only six days.

“Everything that we put and designed in Carlos’ condo was intentional. We customized everything that you see in his unit based on his personality, and I am proud of how our design team transformed the entire space. We were not aware of his schedule before he arrived so we made sure that we had everything done beautifully before his return,” says Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, president, Megaworld.