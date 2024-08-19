BREAKING: Volcanic smog reaches Bataan

Volcanic smog spewed by Taal Volcano has reached Bataan and other neighboring provinces, Governor Joet S. Garcia reported late Monday afternoon.

As a result, Governor Garcia said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has raised Alert Level 1 due to the high levels of sulfur dioxide coming from Taal Volcano.

Volcanic smog, or vog, is a type of air pollution caused by sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from the volcano. Inhaling volcanic gases and ash can be harmful to one’s health. Breathing in volcanic gases at high concentrations can cause symptoms ranging from mild eye irritation to more severe respiratory issues.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) warns that “vog poses a health hazard by aggravating preexisting respiratory ailments. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas can irritate skin and the tissues and mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, and throat, and can penetrate airways, producing respiratory distress in some individuals. Aerosol particles in vog can also penetrate deep into human lungs and, at elevated levels, can induce asthma symptoms."

Physical complaints associated with vog exposure include headaches, breathing difficulties, increased susceptibility to respiratory ailments, watery eyes, sore throat, flu-like symptoms, and a general lack of energy.

The USGS also warns that tiny droplets of sulfuric acid in vog can create acid rain, which can leach lead from roofing and plumbing materials, posing a health hazard when it contaminates drinking water in rooftop rainwater-catchment systems. Additionally, vog reduces visibility, creating a potential hazard for drivers, and can also limit visibility for air and ocean traffic.

Governor Garcia advises the public to wear face masks, avoid going outside unless necessary, drink plenty of water to prevent irritation, and consult a doctor if needed.