Bong Go celebrates Kadayawan with Davaoeños

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go joined locals in Davao City on Sunday to celebrate the 39th Kadayawan Festival, where he emphasized the importance of unity among Davaoeños in his remarks.

"Nais kong iparating ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, Congressman Paolo Duterte, at Davao City Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte," Go said, highlighting the public servants' dedication and service to Davao and the nation.

Go praised the resilience of Davao City and its people, noting that the Kadayawan Festival is not just a celebration of culture but a reflection of the city's unity in overcoming challenges. He called on Davaoeños to continue protecting and uplifting their community.