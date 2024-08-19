Bong Go celebrates Kadayawan with Davaoeños

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go joined locals in Davao City on Sunday to celebrate the 39th Kadayawan Festival, where he emphasized the importance of unity among Davaoeños in his remarks.
"Nais kong iparating ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, Congressman Paolo Duterte, at Davao City Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte," Go said, highlighting the public servants' dedication and service to Davao and the nation.
Go praised the resilience of Davao City and its people, noting that the Kadayawan Festival is not just a celebration of culture but a reflection of the city's unity in overcoming challenges. He called on Davaoeños to continue protecting and uplifting their community.
"Ang Kadayawan ay hindi lamang selebrasyon ng ating kultura, ito rin ay isang pagkakataon upang ipakita sa buong bansa at sa mundo na ang mga Davaoeño ay nagkakaisa sa kabila ng lahat ng hamon," Go added.
Go noted how the festival has grown from its humble beginnings as a harvest thanksgiving among tribes living near Mt. Apo. "Ang Kadayawan ay nagsimula bilang pasasalamat sa masaganang ani. Ngayon, ito ay isang malaking selebrasyon ng ating pagkakakilanlan bilang mga Davaoeño at bilang isang komunidad," he remarked.
The senator also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting cultural heritage and local tourism, mentioning the recently passed Republic Act 11960, the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Act, which promotes local entrepreneurship and economic development. Go co-authored and co-sponsored the initiative.