Baluarte Zoo responds to lion mistreatment incident, employee terminated

Following public outrage over a viral video showing King, a male lion at Baluarte Zoo, being kicked to pose for photos, Baluarte Zoo has issued an official statement addressing the incident. The zoo expressed deep regret and assured the public that the behavior displayed in the video is unacceptable and contrary to their values.

Baluarte Zoo Foundation emphasized that they have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of animal mistreatment. The employee involved was immediately terminated. The management, led by Hon. Luis Chavit Singson, is reinforcing strict measures, including additional staff training and supervision, to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Former Governor Chavit Singson also released a video statement, condemning the act as a "mortal sin" and reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of animals, both within and outside Baluarte. The zoo reiterated its dedication to animal conservation and education, acknowledging the moral concerns surrounding animal interactions and committing to improving their practices.

The incident has prompted Baluarte to re-examine its procedures to ensure the highest standards of animal care are maintained. The foundation expressed gratitude for the public’s vigilance, stating that the viral video has shed light on important issues, allowing them to make necessary changes to better align with their mission.