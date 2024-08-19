A fest of Korean food and music

At Solaire Resort Entertainment City, dive into Korean culture and cuisine with a week-long celebration of live music, games and entertainment. The ChiMac Festival, from chi (chicken) and mac (beer), will happen on 7 September at the Grand Ballroom starting at 5 p.m., where you can enjoy Korean dishes and performances by the renowned DJ Kara and the Philippines’ Itchyworms.

Start the feast with a variety of tteokbokki flavors, kimbap and kimchi as well as Korean-style sausage (sundae) or skewered fish cake soup. Visit the Korean pancake station for buchimgae with choices like kimchi, potato, seafood, zucchini, or shiitake mushroom. Indulge in fried Korean snacks, such as fried dumplings, sausage and rice cake skewers, and sweet and sour fried chicken balls. At the Korean noodles station, choose from three types of noodles — guksu, glass or instant — with your choice of kimchi, sweet and sour or deep soy sauce. The Korean hot station features chicken skewers, herb marinated fresh pork belly (samgyupsal) skewers, Bulgogi and braised spicy pork ribs. Pair the renowned South Korean fried chicken with Korean beer. Join the festivities which include a chicken and beer drinking contest, a beer pong tournament and a performance. Dive into Korean culture with activities like a traditional hanbok experience and photo shoot. This will be hosted by Miss Korea Philippines 2018 and Korean Philippine TV personality, Shine Kuk. Call +632 8888-8888 or email chimacfestival@solaireresort.com.