Weaver Magdalena Gamayo feted for a century of life and contributions to culture

A celebration of the 100th birthday of Ilocano textile weaver and Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo was held at the Plaza del Norte Hotel and Convention Center in Paoay, Ilocos Norte, on 13 August, bringing together her community, officials of different agencies, offices and local government units, and guests to honor her life and contributions to the craft of Ilocano textile weaving. The event, which included performances and tributes, was graced by several awardees of the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA).

The GAMABA, or Order of National Living Treasures, is the Philippine state’s highest honor for exemplary artisans, craftsmen and practitioners of traditional, folk and indigenous arts and crafts who do not only upholds traditions but also produces works of outstanding quality and pass the knowledge to members of their communities. Gamayo, who hails from Lumbaan-Bicbica in the town of Pinili, Ilocos Norte, was awarded the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan in 2012 by then President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), which administers the GAMABA, spearheads Gamayo’s yearlong centennial celebration with the theme “Ang Inabel ni Magdalena Gamayo: Sinapupunan ng Ugnayang Pampamayanan.” The centennial celebration, a first for a living Manlilikha ng Bayan, kicked off on 6 May with the unveiling of the birth centennial logo and the beginning of a 100-day countdown. At the start of 2024, the NCCA released its wall calendar that features Gamayo and her textiles, conceptualized and designed by Roel Hoang Manipon.