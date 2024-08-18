Weaver Magdalena Gamayo feted for a century of life and contributions to culture

A celebration of the 100th birthday of Ilocano textile weaver and Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo was held at the Plaza del Norte Hotel and Convention Center in Paoay, Ilocos Norte, on 13 August, bringing together her community, officials of different agencies, offices and local government units, and guests to honor her life and contributions to the craft of Ilocano textile weaving. The event, which included performances and tributes, was graced by several awardees of the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA).
The GAMABA, or Order of National Living Treasures, is the Philippine state’s highest honor for exemplary artisans, craftsmen and practitioners of traditional, folk and indigenous arts and crafts who do not only upholds traditions but also produces works of outstanding quality and pass the knowledge to members of their communities. Gamayo, who hails from Lumbaan-Bicbica in the town of Pinili, Ilocos Norte, was awarded the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan in 2012 by then President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III.
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), which administers the GAMABA, spearheads Gamayo’s yearlong centennial celebration with the theme “Ang Inabel ni Magdalena Gamayo: Sinapupunan ng Ugnayang Pampamayanan.” The centennial celebration, a first for a living Manlilikha ng Bayan, kicked off on 6 May with the unveiling of the birth centennial logo and the beginning of a 100-day countdown. At the start of 2024, the NCCA released its wall calendar that features Gamayo and her textiles, conceptualized and designed by Roel Hoang Manipon.
Proclamation of Centennial Year
A day before Gamayo’s birthday, on 12 August, the Office of the President issued Proclamation No. 664, which declares the period from 13 August 2024 to 12 August 2025 as the “Centennial Year of Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo.”
The NCCA’s the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan Executive Council has recommended the declaration of the Centennial Year “to promote genuine appreciation among Filipinos of the valuable and intangible cultural distinction of the Manlilikha ng Bayan,” says the Proclamation, which also recognizes Gamayo as “the oldest living llocano master weaver” and mentions Proclamation No. 474, which declared Gamayo as Manlilikha ng Bayan “in recognition of her mastery in producing intricate designs and inventing her own patterns of llocano abel, and her passion in keeping the traditional weaving industry alive.”
The Proclamation directs NCCA “to lead, coordinate and supervise the observance of the Centennial Year of Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo, and identify programs, activities and projects for the celebration” and all agencies and instrumentalities of the national government “to render the necessary support and assistance to the NCCA and to actively participate in the observance.”
A birthday celebration
Organized by NCCA together with the provincial government of Ilocos Norte and the local government of Pinili, the birthday celebration on the evening of 13 August commenced with a prayer in the form of , an Ilocano oral tradition, by Manlilikha ng Bayan Adelita Bagcal, and a prayer by Cesar Cruz.
Bagcal also led in the Ilocano tradition of padapadakam, during which officials and guests offered gifts to Nana Dalen, as Gamayo is fondly called, as gestures of respect and honor.
Performances included Kalinga traditional dances tachok and challichog by the Kalinga Budong Dance Troupe, founded by Kalinga dancer and musician and Manlilikha ng Bayan Alonzo Saclag; and traditional igal or dances of the Sama such as linggisan, langka budjang, and langka igal ma jata kibut led by Sama dancer and Manlilikha ng Bayan Hadja Sakinur-ain Delasas with her Tarduguk Sama Cultural Troupe.
Students of an inabel weaving training program at the GAMABA Cultural Center, located in Gamayo’s community, sang their thanks to Gamayo, while the Pinili Dance Troupe performed a dance that depicted the life of the master weaver. Nasudi Chorale of Mariano Marcos State University, and Saguday Chorale of Northwestern University also performed.
Other Manlilikhas ng Bayan in attendance were Ilocano gourd hat maker Teofilo Garcia, Blaan mat weaver Estelita Bantilan, Tboli brass crafts maker Bundos Bansil Fara, Agusan Manobo embroiderer Abina Tawide Coguit and T’boli textile weaver Barbara Kibed Ofong.
Officials and guests who attended the event included NCCA chairman Victorino Mapa Manalo; Jeremy Barnes, director general of the National Museum of the Philippines; Matthew Marcos Manotoc, governor of Ilocos Norte; Ilocos Norte congressman Angelo Marcos Barba; Ana Carmela Remigio, Presidential Assistant for Northern Luzon; Rommel T. Labasan, mayor of Pinili; NCCA Subcommission on Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts head Reden S. Ulo; NCCA Subcommission on the Arts head Arvin Villalon; and NCCA National Committee on Northern Cultural Communities head Edwin Antonio.
NCCA Arts Ambassador and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray also graced the event.
“It’s so fulfilling to see more of our incredible artisans being recognized on a national level,” Gray wrote in her Instagram post. “Hopefully, continued gestures and support for our National Artists and artisans will allow their works to thrive and continue so future generations can witness and enjoy their art forms too.”
Senator Loren Legarda sent her message, which was read by Manalo, extolling Gamayo’s dedication to the craft and her legacy.
On her Facebook account, she greeted the weaver and wrote: “The whole nation proudly celebrates this milestone with you, and your enduring legacy in keeping the inabel traditional weaving alive. Agyaman kami for being an inspiration to the younger generation and for being our nation’s pride.”
A special commemorative postage stamp featuring Gamayo was unveiled, led by Reynaldo Malacapo, Jr., representing Philippine Postal Corporation Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos.
Labasan led the Agbiag, a celebratory toast for Gamayo, concluding the historic birthday celebration.
NCCA has lined up more events and activities to be held this year and the next to celebrate Gamayo’s life and legacy.