Tzu Chi brings joy to youth, amputee

More than playthings

There’s more fun at the Lawis Day Care Center and Ondol Day Care Center in Inabanga, Bohol. Tzu Chi Bohol, in partnership with the VICSAL Foundation, donated new playground equipment to the day care centers last 30 July, eliciting laughter and smiles from children.

Tzu Chi volunteer Brother Jack Gaisano said the playground equipment is more than just playthings. “These represent safe spaces where children can explore, learn, and grow together,” he said.

“This playground is a wonderful gift for our children. It will greatly contribute to their development as they enjoy playtime and build friendships,” said Amelia Aparre, a child development worker at the Ondol Day Care Center.

With the children of Inabanga enjoying their new playground, Tzu Chi Bohol and VICSAL Foundation have sown seeds of happiness and hope that will continue to flourish for years to come. They made the society a better place to live through selfless giving.

That is true to the teachings of Tzu Chi founder Dharma Master Cheng Yen, who said, “When you give with a pure heart, you will receive boundless joy.”