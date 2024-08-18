Tzu Chi brings joy to youth, amputee

What’s in a youth camp?
Tzu Chi’s youth life camp (YLC) inspire young people to turn their potentials into actionable, compassionate efforts that benefit both society and the environment. The fourth YLC of Tzu Chi Ormoc with the theme “Faith in Motion: Youth Empowering Change Through Compassionate Action” drew 74 youth participants, 52 local volunteers, 74 camp personnel composed of the Tzu Chi youths, scholars and staff, and 10 senior volunteers from Manila.
“We are here to foster unity, empathy, and self-discovery among our youth,” Brother Ferdinand Dy told participants at the opening of the 3-day YLC at the Origami Event Place, Barangay Luna in Ormoc City on 26 July. YLC head Jaycel Suco emphasized the camp’s role in imparting valuable life lessons from the senior Tzu Chi volunteers.
Sister Jacqueline Grace Ong’s virtual session encouraged campers to consider vegetarianism for personal health and environmental sustainability.
Brother Rey Peñalosa’s personal development sessions shared stories about the importance of family love and respect. He also led a project planning session that guided campers through creating and presenting their ideas.
Camp activities included interactive field games and educational sessions, with highlights like empathy exercises simulating charity missions and disaster relief scenarios.
The camp concluded with Brother Julian Tong encouraging the youths to recognize their strengths and to communicate effectively as a team for a successful endeavor.
More than playthings
There’s more fun at the Lawis Day Care Center and Ondol Day Care Center in Inabanga, Bohol. Tzu Chi Bohol, in partnership with the VICSAL Foundation, donated new playground equipment to the day care centers last 30 July, eliciting laughter and smiles from children.
Tzu Chi volunteer Brother Jack Gaisano said the playground equipment is more than just playthings. “These represent safe spaces where children can explore, learn, and grow together,” he said.
“This playground is a wonderful gift for our children. It will greatly contribute to their development as they enjoy playtime and build friendships,” said Amelia Aparre, a child development worker at the Ondol Day Care Center.
With the children of Inabanga enjoying their new playground, Tzu Chi Bohol and VICSAL Foundation have sown seeds of happiness and hope that will continue to flourish for years to come. They made the society a better place to live through selfless giving.
That is true to the teachings of Tzu Chi founder Dharma Master Cheng Yen, who said, “When you give with a pure heart, you will receive boundless joy.”
Back to normal with new eye, leg
Life was never the same for former jeepney driver Timoteo Dicen when he lost his wife and right leg in a road crash four years ago. Amid depression and disability, he tried to rebuild his life by working as a farmhand of his brother only to face a new misfortune: a fading eyesight due to cataract.
But Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines brought back Dicen’s life to normal. The charity organization founded by Dharma Master Chen Yeng of Taiwan gave a free operation to remove the cataract at the Tzu Chi Eye Center in June, bringing back his normal vision. It also asked the Rotary Club of Forbes Park to sponsor his prosthetic leg which was fitted to him in June.
Tzu Chi volunteers regularly visited the 55-year-old Dicen at his sister’s home in Mandaluyong City to bring gifts and offer motivation. They bought him a new pair of shoes and installed steel bars so he could continue to practice walking with his new prosthetic leg while at home.
“I thought I had lost everything and that I would never recover again. I am very grateful because you never left my side. You have been there to assist me until I recovered. I promise to look for a new job. For as long as I live, I shall never forget that you paved the way for me to have a second chance in life,” Dicen told Tzu Chi volunteers.
Tzu Chi Philippines deputy CEO and volunteer Alfredo Li said, “We saw that he (Dicen) is a fighter. He refused to be defeated in life. Despite what happened to him, he keeps going forward. That is why we are so happy that we got to help him.”