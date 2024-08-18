Tondo Police nab wanted man

Manila police arrested a man wanted for acts of lasciviousness in a Sunday morning operation in Porac, Pampanga.

Police identified the suspect as Nestor Obsequias, who had been hiding from authorities for about a year, police said. He was apprehended at his residence in Katutubo Village, Planas Street in Porac at 7 a.m.

Obsequias is wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 4 Acting Presiding Judge James T. Sy for acts of lasciviousness in violation of Republic Act 7610.

Bail was set at P200,000.

He is detained at the Manila Police District pending the return of the warrant to the issuing court.