‘Tara, Basa!’ tutors get payout

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) over the weekend said it has started the cash-for-work (CFW) payouts for college students who served as tutors and Youth Development Workers (YDWs), and parents and guardians of the elementary-beneficiaries of the “Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program” (TBTP).

“Tutors and YDWs under the program will receive cash-for-work in exchange for the tutorial and parenting sessions they have conducted with the grade school learners and parents,” DSWD Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said.

Dumlao said that as of 16 August, the DSWD has distributed the cash aid to the beneficiaries in Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) and Region 10 (BARMM).

Each of the 444 tutors and 230 YDWs from Central Visayas received P9,360. A total 210 tutors and 105 YDWs from BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) received P6,820 each while each of the 216 tutors and 48 YDWs from SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) received P8,060.

The payouts, according to Dumlao, is equivalent to 20 reading and parenting sessions which was based on the regional minimum wage rate in their areas.

The DSWD spokesperson said parents and guardians from the same regions have received their CFW.

“A total of 7,709 parents and guardians of struggling and non-reader elementary students received their CFW amounting to P4,700 each for attending 20 Nanay-Tatay teacher sessions,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Dumlao added that payouts in Region 3 (Central Luzon), Calabarzon, Eastern Visayas and National Capital Region (NCR) are still ongoing.

“As you may recall, reading and parenting sessions in some parts of Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and NCR were cancelled due to the recent super typhoon “Carina” compounded by the southwest monsoon,” Dumlao pointed out.

Ayeen Jharifa Dirampaten Alip, a 4th-year Bachelor of Science in Social Work student at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City said the CFW she received in exchange for the Nanay-Tatay teacher sessions among the parents and guardians of elementary-beneficiaries has helped defray some of her school expenses.

“It’s really a big help. The CFW we received is an added support for our studies. Most of all, this program has positively contributed a lot to our growth and journey towards our career goals,” Alip said.

Another student who served as a tutor, Florence Jill Cabanes from Cebu Normal University, said the experiences she gained from teaching the children can contribute to her chosen field.

“DSWD has really given many aid. First of all, for the financial needs of us students. Students from state colleges chosen for the program really needed it. Even if it’s just one month, we were not the only ones who learned but also the children. They have learned something. This is a very nice program that should be continued,” Cabanes said.

“We will carry this experience in the field of teaching when we become teachers,” she added.

Mary Ann Domado, a parent of one of the elementary learners in Cebu City, said the program has helped her child gain more confidence.

“I am glad that my child wants to go to school now. When he doesn’t really like to attend class, usually when he comes to class, he just gets impatient or shy. Now, he is becoming more confident. So he will be motivated to go to school and study,” Domado said.

The TBTP is the reformatted educational assistance program of the DSWD that creates an ecosystem of learning by training college students from low-income families who are in difficult situations to become tutors and YDWs.