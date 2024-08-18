Taduran title defense in China?

There is an offer for International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight king Pedro Taduran to travel to China and defend against knockout artist Dian Xing Chu in November.

And this is the reason why Taduran is scheduled to return to the Elorde Sports Center on Monday to commence training camp.

While the China defense is not yet cast in stone, Taduran and his camp insist that they have to be ready for any eventuality.

“There is an offer to defend the title there,” Taduran said.

The Filipino southpaw, known for his incredible stamina and exemplary work ethic, won the IBF 105-lb strap by stopping Ginjiro Shigeoka in the ninth round last month in Otsu City, Japan.

“I am beginning training camp tomorrow (Monday),” Taduran told DAILY TRIBUNE after a break of almost four weeks.

After returning from Japan, Taduran went home to his town in Bicol for some quality time with his family.

In case the Chu clash materializes, Taduran will have his hands full against his Chinese challenger.

Chu holds a 14-1 -0 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts and is being groomed as China’s next world champion.

He is 27 years old like Taduran and is slightly shorter at 5-feet-3 and a half and has fought several times outside China.

Parading a 17-4-1 mark with 13 knockouts, Taduran, who hails from Albay, is being co-managed by Elorde siblings Marty and Cucuy with American dealmaker Sean Gibbons providing his matchmaking and promotional expertise.

One of just two reigning Filipino world champions — the other being Melvin Jerusalem — Taduran is being trained by Carl Peñalosa Jr. and is actually in his second stint as IBF titleholder after a brief reign just before Covid.