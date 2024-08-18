Tacloban police denies harassing UP students

Tacloban City — The Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) on Sunday denied accusations of harassment and violation of human rights when its personnel stopped a rally staged by students from the different units of the University of the Philippines (UP) at the city’s downtown area last Friday.

UP Vista, the student publication, said 30 police officers broke up a peaceful rally downtown, chasing demonstrators and snatching placards and banners. Students were also allegedly questioned about personal information and detained.

The TCPO denied using excessive force, saying officers only tried to move the rally to a designated freedom park because the unsanctioned protest was causing traffic congestion.

“It coincided with the rush hour, which caused significant traffic congestion and disruptions for both vehicles and pedestrians in the downtown area,” said authorities.

Police said one person was briefly detained for disobeying an officer but was released.

The rally was part of the 57th General Assembly of Student Councils, attended by more than 80 student leaders. Kabataan Party-list Representative Raoul Manuel spoke at the event.

Students demanded academic freedom, an end to Leyte militarization, and the release of three former student leaders who were part of the so-called “Leyte 5” — Frenchie Mae Cumpio, Alexander Abinguna and Marielle Domequil.

They were arrested after firearms were found in their apartment during a raid on 7 February 2020. Two of the five arrested activists were freed on bail.

The TCPO also denied that violence was used during their intervention and maintained that responding police officers adhered to “maximum tolerance.”