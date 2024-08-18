SM, Megaworld foundations boost healthcare access

SM Foundation has rolled out its sixth mobile clinic to improve its dental and medical outreach.

It features an ECG room that has an emergency oxygen tank, and an X-ray room with RadTech working station, exposure area and dressing area. The clinic has more interior room, specialized equipment sections and robust and flexible canopy system.

It also has an upgraded radiation protection measures, which includes an improved lead-protected room, PA system to ensure the protection of radiologists and to for communication while having tests, and a dressing area for the privacy of the patients.

A blood analyzer and urine analyzer machines provide precise and on-time diagnosis.

The features conform with the revised Department of Health and Food and Drug Administration regulations as the Foundation is committed to improve patient care.