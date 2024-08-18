Senate aspirants woo Cebuanos

Three aspiring senators have already started to collaborate with Cebu local political leaders in the upcoming 2025 May election.

This comes after former senators Kiko Pangilinan, Bam Aquino and senate aspirant Atty. Chel Diokno announced their intention to run in the 2025 midterm polls.

The three were accompanied by incumbent Senator Riza Hontiveros.

During a briefing, Aquino said that their good relationship with Cebu Vice Governor Hilario Davide III will be a big help and asked support from Governor Gwen Garcia and former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

In the 2022 elections, Cebu had more than 3 million voters and more than 1.5 million voters gave the Uniteam tandem of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte their biggest win.

In his statement, Aquino said the political landscape has changed, especially after the 2022 elections.