SCALING THE EVEREST: Enjoy the view from the top driving Ford’s high-end SUV

Am not sure if it has something to do with age but every time I drive a nice car, memories of my very first car come rushing to my mind.

On Monday, Ford Philippines delivered the top-of-the-line 2024 Everest 2.0L Titanium 4X4 10AT for me to drive for four days and write about it.

It’s priced at P2.525 million. It’s not cheap. Especially when I compare it to my 1988 Mitsubishi Lancer GLX that I bought third-hand in 1996.

Now when you are a new car owner, everything is a fresh experience. It had manual transmission. No power steering, and certainly no power windows. But hey, I was a young sportswriter driving my own car. I was living the life.

The alloy mag wheels, 14-inch tires and detachable antenna were an improvement by the previous owner who sold it to me for P140,000.

It made me proud about myself. Gave me a sense of accomplishment. And at the same I felt that what I have in my hands is of great value.

I was a very cautious first-time driver. Seat was as close to the wheel as possible, the better to see the peripheral view for cars darting along intersections.