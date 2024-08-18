Salas earns POW nod

Petro Gazz has turned an alarming start to its three-peat campaign into a promising bid, all thanks to its tried and tested import Wilma Salas.

When the Angels looked down after three consecutive losses, the Cuban import rallied her troops back to their feet to revive their title hopes in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The veteran winger gave Petro Gazz a lift to end the first round on a high note before sustaining her fine form in stringing back-to-back wins in the second round as the Angels formally nabbed a seat in the knockout quarterfinals.

Salas was unstoppable when the Angels took down two powerhouse opponents to improve to a 4-3 win-loss record tied with quarters-bound Capital1.

For her clutch performance in Petro Gazz’s all-important games, Salas earned the nod as the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of 13 to 17 August.

In the 2019 Reinforced Conference finals rematch against Creamline, Salas poured in 34 points in an efficient 33-of-71 attacking clip on top of 17 digs in Petro Gazz’s thrilling, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 15-12, escape last Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

Four days after, the former Best Foreign Guest Player willed the Angels to another marathon win, 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14, over PLDT where she registered a PVL career-best 40 points at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“My personal motivation, when I go to the court, we don’t think if we win or lose, we think about staying together. I think that’s the power of Petro Gazz up to now,” said Salas, who fired 36 attacks, three blocks, and an ace on top of 21 excellent receptions against the High Speed Hitters.