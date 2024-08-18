‘Responsible Partner’ program steps up

Demonstrating unwavering commitment to its customers, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has launched a comprehensive Typhoon Assistance Program to aid vehicle owners impacted by the recent typhoon “Carina.”

This initiative emphasizes Isuzu’s dedication to being a responsible and empathetic partner during challenging times.

Understanding the urgency and necessity for swift vehicle repairs, IPC offers 30 percent discount on select parts and labor for all inundated Isuzu vehicles within National Capital Region and Luzon area.

Below is a detailed list of the covered parts and services under the program to ensure transparency and maximizes customer benefit.

Those included in the coverage are engine parts/assemblies, transmission parts/assemblies, drivetrain parts/assemblies, electrical parts/assemblies including bulbs and cluster meters, engine control module/transmission control module and collision parts (body panels and doors).

Not included, though, are audio/DVD units, LCD monitors, keyless entries, back sensors, alarms, batteries, towing/painting, detailing, washing, accessory installation, any sublet repair (machining, calibration, radiator repair, rewinding) and parts ordered over the counter.