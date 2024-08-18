Quad-comm loyalty is to truth, justice, says solon

The House of Representatives stressed its commitment to cleaning up dirty work rather than shifting loyalties or political convenience.

Leaders of the quad-committee -- Surigao del Norte Representative Robert Ace Barbers, Santa Rosa City Representative Dan Fernandez, Manila City Representative Bienvenido Abante and Antipolo Representative Romeo Acop -- adhered to ongoing probes into the illegal drug trade and crimes associated with Philippine offshore gaming operators and their alleged correlation to high-profile individuals from President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

Earlier, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa lashed back at some members of the HoR, calling them "unprincipled" and "opportunistic" for criticizing Duterte's war on drugs.

However, Barbers – who also chairs the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs and the designated chair of quad-comm -- said his resolve in the fight against illegal drugs remains unshaken.

“My position in the anti-drug campaign, in the past and in the present, is steadfast and consistent. I openly praise those anti-drug law enforcers who do their job well and assail those who commit abuses and wrongdoing in its implementation,” said Barbers.

“I cannot just sit idly and do nothing when new witnesses and evidence crop up on alleged abuses, wrongdoings, or injustices in the past and present anti-drug campaign. I should be among the first to investigate them and ferret out the truth,” he added.