PNP replaces Patrol 117 with 911 hotline

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil on Sunday urged the public to use the 911 service responsibly while ordering all police units to respond to emergency calls within three minutes.

Marbil said the revitalized E911 system, which aims for a three-minute response time to emergencies, replaces Patrol 117. The system incorporates advanced technology designed to reduce response times and improve coordination among emergency services, including the PNP.

He reiterated the PNP’s commitment to enhancing public safety and ensuring that all communities, particularly the most vulnerable, receive prompt and effective police assistance.

Marbil emphasized the importance of PNP personnel being fully prepared to respond to emergency calls with the highest degree of urgency and professionalism.

“So if the response time here is slow, we pursue it and file administrative cases against the personnel. Every time a robbery occurs, we are of course happy when it’s resolved, but it should not happen in the first place,” Marbil said.

“That’s what we want: There should be no crime at all if the police are present. That’s the essence we are pursuing, as our President says, ‘If you can walk at night and feel secure, that’s the real essence of peace and order,’” he added.

The country’s top cop said citizens rely on the police during emergencies, thus every 911 call should be met with swift and effective response.

He warned that the directive is more than just a procedural requirement as it reflects the PNP’s commitment to serve and protect the Filipino people, ensuring peace and safety across the nation.

Marbil also stressed that the system’s effectiveness depends on the cooperation and good judgment of all citizens. He reaffirmed the PNP’s dedication to continuous improvement, recognizing the revitalized 911 system as a critical step toward building a more responsive and dependable police force.