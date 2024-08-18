PNP chief urges: Use 911 service responsibly

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil on Sunday urged the public to use the 911 service responsibly while ordering all police units to respond to 911 emergency calls within 3 minutes.

In a statement, Marbil also disclosed that one of the goals of the emergency service system is to connect the system with other emergency responders and local government units (LGUs).

“We are also looking at having interconnectivity with the Bureau of Fire Protection and ambulance services. We would also want to connect with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Land Transportation Office. Once this happens, the people will see better public service," said Marbil.

The PNP's revitalized 911 system was rolled out on the first week of August.

Meantime, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said the agency has also tapped private firms to beef up the system's ability to pinpoint the caller's exact location for quicker response.

“The LGUs have their own emergency numbers. For now, we stick to that but ultimately, the goal is to be integrated through 911. We are gradually utilizing technology for this measure,” said Abalos.