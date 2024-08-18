PLDT reports cut cable in North Luzon

BAGUIO CITY — Internet users across eight provinces in North Luzon may face connectivity issues today, 18 August, due to a damaged fiber cable.

According to an advisory issued by telecom giant PLDT earlier today, customers in parts of Benguet, La Union, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, and Nueva Ecija may experience disruptions to internet and landline services. The company attributes these issues to an accidental fiber cable cut caused by third-party construction activity.

PLDT has deployed teams to repair the damaged cable and is working diligently to restore service. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will provide updates on our progress. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the advisory states.

In a separate bulletin, Smart Communications, Inc. reported that Smart subscribers may experience disruptions in data, voice, and SMS services due to a cable cut resulting from road construction in San Fernando, La Union.