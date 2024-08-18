Pinoy travelers can go direct from NAIA to Kaohsiung

Cebu Pacific airline has relaunched its Manila-Kaohsiung flights at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

The relaunch event, held on Friday, 16 August, 2024, was attended by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Civil Aeronautics Board Executive Director Atty. Carmelo Arcilla, and representatives from the Manila International Airport Authority and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO). The event took place before the flight's departure.

The Manila-Kaohsiung route will now operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Michael Ivan Shau, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of CEB, highlighted the significance of the route in the airline’s network expansion.

"I am very happy that Cebu Pacific is expanding its operations. We have the same objective of providing a comfortable, accessible, safe, sustainable, and affordable travel experience to the riding public," Bautista stated.