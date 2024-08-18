Pinoy Beer lovers, cheers!

Filipino handcrafted beer Engkanto Brewery was bestowed anew with the prestigious World's Best Beer award.

From its big winner High Hive Honey Ale to the classic pilsener, Live it Up Lager and the truly Filipino taste, Dew Drop Dalandan Wheat Ale, the four-time World's Best Flavored Beer awardee continuously makes a mark for the country in the international Beer Brewing scene.

Engkanto brewery started with founder Ian Paradies looking for a better beer alternative and in 2017 -- together with Brewmaster Josh Karten -- Engkanto started brewing unique flavoured beers for Filipinos to enjoy while promoting homegrown ingredients like Philippine honey, mangoes, ube and dalandan.

A first for the Philippine beer brewing history, the World Beer Awards spotlights the best of the best where Engkanto Brewery won against 70 entries from countries across the globe.