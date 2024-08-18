Pedazos de España

At a recent intimate luncheon, I attempted to take an announced French leave; some friends believe there is such a behavior. But a seatmate quipped, “Didn’t you just arrive from Spain. From Asturias of all places, admired for culinary innovativeness?”
This stopped me right in my tracks. I just smiled as a reaction, as I was set to attend the launch of a Spanish more-than-just-a-gastronomic adventure. Amid goodbyes, did I notice a bit of envy from the glances of others who couldn’t join me?
I stepped into the fourth-floor Home Expansion area of Rustan’s Makati and was immediately greeted with copas de vino y variedades de picas. I was instantly transported to Spain once again. All I could say was “bienvenidos y olé!” The luxury department store chain recently unveiled Casa Española, a love letter to the Castilian country’s culture, cuisine and lifestyle. This year, the spacious halls of Rustan’s were filled with food and beverage samples, and even kitchen tools and implements, all from leading Spanish brands.
I took a leisurely paseo and it was an instant never-seem-to-end appetizing feast for the eyes. From a quick glance, I noticed patès, anchovies, olives, jams, biscuits, kombucha, cream cheese dumplings — Oh, did I say dumplings? I always thought it was so Eastern, so very Chinese! — and were those figs wrapped in chocolates?
Amidst the greetings of friends and more friends with besos y mas besos, I noticed cheese and deli stations. I heard temptations. Did I succumb? There were more bandejados de plata y ceramica doing their respective rigodon. We spotted treats such as croquetas, gambas, angulas, turrones, pintos de queso cabrales and the popular talk-of-the-town Basque cheesecake. I temporarily settled in and marveled at the jamon under the precise care of a professional cortador, who crafted thin slices before a captivated audience. Meanwhile, a couple whispered into my ear to drop by the yema dessert demonstration and sample, a crowd favorite.
Ana FlorCruz, Marilú Batchelor and Fiona Malca.A quick turn led me into the world of culinary gadgets — the whole gamut plus homeware displays! I must admit, I am not a friend of the kitchen, but I am appreciative of what comes out of it. Regardless, I found them all eye-catching. There were paelleras of different sizes. And oh, I didn’t even know there are burners specifically just for paella. As I gazed at the ceramic cookware, I wondered if they were really going to be used. As far as I’m concerned, they were more decorative. But I guess some discerning gourmands use these to elevate their dining setups. Let’s not forget glassware, the cutlery, the pottery and more kitchen to-do-with tools, more impressive than the next one.
I noticed an indoor — repeat, an indoor — grill, which may be parked just beside your own dining table. I even wondered what these ever-so innovative minds will think of, will invent next!
Before long, friends went gaga on a shopping spree —canned items and bottles of virgin olive oil — all assisted by caring salespersons who were readily knowledgeable and utterly patient.
Amid the orderly chaos, I resolved I should return once, twice, or even more, and that’s quite a feat for a self-confessed non-shopper. After all, Casa Española runs for the entire month of August. Perhaps I may discover ideal and unique Christmas gifts.
On the way home, how I wished Rustan’s carried these all year round.
Casa Española runs until 31 August, at the Rustan’s Makati fourth-floor Home Expansion Area.
Mabuhay Rustan’s. ¡Viva España!