Pedazos de España

At a recent intimate luncheon, I attempted to take an announced French leave; some friends believe there is such a behavior. But a seatmate quipped, “Didn’t you just arrive from Spain. From Asturias of all places, admired for culinary innovativeness?”

This stopped me right in my tracks. I just smiled as a reaction, as I was set to attend the launch of a Spanish more-than-just-a-gastronomic adventure. Amid goodbyes, did I notice a bit of envy from the glances of others who couldn’t join me?

I stepped into the fourth-floor Home Expansion area of Rustan’s Makati and was immediately greeted with copas de vino y variedades de picas. I was instantly transported to Spain once again. All I could say was “bienvenidos y olé!” The luxury department store chain recently unveiled Casa Española, a love letter to the Castilian country’s culture, cuisine and lifestyle. This year, the spacious halls of Rustan’s were filled with food and beverage samples, and even kitchen tools and implements, all from leading Spanish brands.