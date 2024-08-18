LIFE

Pedazos de España

Casa Española is a love letter to the Castilian country’s culture, cuisine and lifestyle
A display of picas at Rustan’s Casa Española.
A display of picas at Rustan’s Casa Española.Photographs courtesy of Rustan Commercial Corporation

At a recent intimate luncheon, I attempted to take an announced French leave; some friends believe there is such a behavior. But a seatmate quipped, “Didn’t you just arrive from Spain. From Asturias of all places, admired for culinary innovativeness?”

This stopped me right in my tracks. I just smiled as a reaction, as I was set to attend the launch of a Spanish more-than-just-a-gastronomic adventure. Amid goodbyes, did I notice a bit of envy from the glances of others who couldn’t join me?

I stepped into the fourth-floor Home Expansion area of Rustan’s Makati and was immediately greeted with copas de vino y variedades de picas. I was instantly transported to Spain once again. All I could say was “bienvenidos y olé!” The luxury department store chain recently unveiled Casa Española, a love letter to the Castilian country’s culture, cuisine and lifestyle. This year, the spacious halls of Rustan’s were filled with food and beverage samples, and even kitchen tools and implements, all from leading Spanish brands.

Donnie Tantoco and Anton Huang.
Donnie Tantoco and Anton Huang.
Maritess ‘Tokie’ Tantoco-Enriquez.
Maritess ‘Tokie’ Tantoco-Enriquez.
A leg of jamon.
A leg of jamon.

I took a leisurely paseo and it was an instant never-seem-to-end appetizing feast for the eyes. From a quick glance, I noticed patès, anchovies, olives, jams, biscuits, kombucha, cream cheese dumplings — Oh, did I say dumplings? I always thought it was so Eastern, so very Chinese! — and were those figs wrapped in chocolates?

Amidst the greetings of friends and more friends with besos y mas besos, I noticed cheese and deli stations. I heard temptations. Did I succumb? There were more bandejados de plata y ceramica doing their respective rigodon. We spotted treats such as croquetas, gambas, angulas, turrones, pintos de queso cabrales and the popular talk-of-the-town Basque cheesecake. I temporarily settled in and marveled at the jamon under the precise care of a professional cortador, who crafted thin slices before a captivated audience. Meanwhile, a couple whispered into my ear to drop by the yema dessert demonstration and sample, a crowd favorite.

Michael Huang, vice president for Store Development and Expansions of Rustan Commercial Corporation, and Babette Aquino.
Michael Huang, vice president for Store Development and Expansions of Rustan Commercial Corporation, and Babette Aquino.
Anton Huang, president and chief executive officer of Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group of Companies and Rustan Marketing Corp.; Benjamin Aboitiz; and Barbara Aboitiz.
Anton Huang, president and chief executive officer of Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group of Companies and Rustan Marketing Corp.; Benjamin Aboitiz; and Barbara Aboitiz.
Ana FlorCruz, Marilú Batchelor and Fiona Malca.
Ana FlorCruz, Marilú Batchelor and Fiona Malca.
Odette Pumaren, Ylaine Choi, Techie Hagedorn and Paul Choi.
Odette Pumaren, Ylaine Choi, Techie Hagedorn and Paul Choi.
Connie Haw, Susan Joven, Bobby Cuenca, Babette Aquino and Ching Cruz.
Connie Haw, Susan Joven, Bobby Cuenca, Babette Aquino and Ching Cruz.

Ana FlorCruz, Marilú Batchelor and Fiona Malca.A quick turn led me into the world of culinary gadgets — the whole gamut plus homeware displays! I must admit, I am not a friend of the kitchen, but I am appreciative of what comes out of it. Regardless, I found them all eye-catching. There were paelleras of different sizes. And oh, I didn’t even know there are burners specifically just for paella. As I gazed at the ceramic cookware, I wondered if they were really going to be used. As far as I’m concerned, they were more decorative. But I guess some discerning gourmands use these to elevate their dining setups. Let’s not forget glassware, the cutlery, the pottery and more kitchen to-do-with tools, more impressive than the next one.

I noticed an indoor — repeat, an indoor — grill, which may be parked just beside your own dining table. I even wondered what these ever-so innovative minds will think of, will invent next!

Jackie Avecilla, marketing communications manager of Rustan Commercial Corporation, with Junie and Natalie Peña.
Jackie Avecilla, marketing communications manager of Rustan Commercial Corporation, with Junie and Natalie Peña.
Mia Borromeo, Marilú Batchelor, Ambassador Isabel Caro Wilson, Claudia Wilson-Tambunting and Cristina Davila.
Mia Borromeo, Marilú Batchelor, Ambassador Isabel Caro Wilson, Claudia Wilson-Tambunting and Cristina Davila.
Maricris Brias and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde consultant Edu Jarque.
Maricris Brias and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde consultant Edu Jarque.
Mia Borromeo, export director of Naturuel Luis Torrijo and Rica de Jesus.
Mia Borromeo, export director of Naturuel Luis Torrijo and Rica de Jesus.

Before long, friends went gaga on a shopping spree —canned items and bottles of virgin olive oil — all assisted by caring salespersons who were readily knowledgeable and utterly patient.

Amid the orderly chaos, I resolved I should return once, twice, or even more, and that’s quite a feat for a self-confessed non-shopper. After all, Casa Española runs for the entire month of August. Perhaps I may discover ideal and unique Christmas gifts.

On the way home, how I wished Rustan’s carried these all year round.

Casa Española runs until 31 August, at the Rustan’s Makati fourth-floor Home Expansion Area.

Mabuhay Rustan’s. ¡Viva España!

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph