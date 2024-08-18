PCG scuttles China’s diplomatic protest

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) stressed over the weekend that the deployment of one of its vessels in Escoda Shoal is to safeguard the Philippines’ sovereign rights and protect the country from illegal poachers who damage the marine environment. The PCG maintained that it has every right to do so.

The PCG issued the statement after China filed a diplomatic protest with the Philippine government, claiming that the PCG ship violated their sovereignty by entering their waters “without permission.” Beijing claimed it has been present in the area for “a long time.”

“The Philippine vessel entered the lagoon of the Xianbin Jiao without permission and has been there for a long time, which seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty, violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and threatens the peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

The vessel in question, the PCG’s BRP Teresa Magbanua, was deployed in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on 16 April to check and stop suspected reclamation activities, which were reported to Philippine authorities.

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said that the country’s maritime vessels have the right to operate within Escoda Shoal for as long as necessary.

He added that the Philippines doesn’t require permission from any other country when operating within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral award.

Tarriela urged China to stop citing the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DoC), as Beijing has not “honored or followed a single provision of that declaration.”

Constant ‘violator’

“As far as the region is concerned, it is only Beijing that constantly violates this declaration. They have been deploying their large Coast Guard vessels there, complemented by their numerous Chinese maritime militia,” he said.

“Additionally, they have deployed their naval assets in Escoda Shoal, and these actions undermine stability in these waters and contribute to escalating tensions,” he added.

China said it is closely monitoring developments and “will take resolute measures” in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, maritime rights, and interests, and uphold the sanctity of the DoC.

Earlier this month, the PCG reported that China’s “monster ship” had left Escoda Shoal after a month-long presence. The gigantic vessel with hull number 5901 was reportedly deployed on 3 July.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also chided Beijing for the use by one of its planes of flares in harassing a Philippine aircraft. China had also used water cannons on Philippine vessels in the past.

The territorial dispute between China and the Philippines primarily centers on overlapping claims in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway rich in resources and of significant geopolitical importance.

The conflict revolves around the Spratly Islands, a group of islands, reefs, and shoals that are claimed in whole or in part by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

China asserts its claims based on the so-called “Nine-Dash Line,” which encompasses nearly the entire South China Sea and is rooted in historical maps. However, this claim is not recognized by international law.

Case filed

In 2013, the Philippines brought a case against China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, challenging Beijing’s expansive claims and its activities in the South China Sea, such as the construction of artificial islands and the militarization of the area.

In July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring that China’s claims to historical rights over most of the South China Sea had no legal basis under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The ruling also affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights within its 200-nautical-mile EEZ in the West Philippine Sea, including areas such as the Scarborough Shoal and parts of the Spratly Islands.

Despite the ruling, China rejected the tribunal’s decision, maintaining its claims and continuing its activities in the disputed areas.

The Philippines, under the administration of then-President Rodrigo Duterte, initially sought to engage China diplomatically, opting for a policy of rapprochement to manage the dispute while pursuing economic ties.

However, tensions have persisted, with numerous incidents involving Chinese vessels and Philippine fishing boats, as well as regular diplomatic protests filed by Manila under the Marcos administration.