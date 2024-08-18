Parañaque fetes top performing barangays

The local government of Parañaque announced on Sunday that it has awarded its top-performing barangays in the city last 16 August 2024.

According to the city government, the awards — which started in 2013 — aim to highlight programs implemented by each barangay in keeping the order and beauty of their community and raising the quality of life of every Parañaqueño.

Barangays San Dionisio and Don Bosco took the top spot of Outstanding Barangays for Districts 1 and 2, respectively.

Meanwhile, other barangays were also given special awards.

Barangay San Dionisio and Barangay San Isidro took home the cleanest barangay award, Barangay Sun Valley received the “Alagang Parañaque for UHC Star Barangay” and Nutrition Champion Award, while Barangay San Dionisio received eight other awards.

Barangay Don Bosco, meanwhile, was recognized as Barangay with the Most Effective IEC Campaign Programs, Senior Citizen and PWD-Friendly Barangay, as well as Best Tourism-Oriented Barangay, with Barangay San Dionisio and the PhilHealth Achiever Award going to Barangay Don Galo.

Other participating barangays were given consolation prizes.