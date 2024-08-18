Pangasinan shocks Zamboanga

Pangasinan leaned on Michael Mabulac’s short jumper to nip Zamboanga Master Sardines, 75-74, on Saturday and share the spotlight with Abra and Valenzuela in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Calasiao Sports Complex.

Abra routed Muntinlupa, 88-59, in the opener to sustain its climb while Valenzuela edged Rizal Xentromall, 76-73, in the second game to revive its playoffs drive in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Keeping their composure when Jaycee Marcelino buried a triple to give Zamboanga back the lead, 74-73, with eight seconds left, the Heatwaves found a savior in Mabulac, who delivered off an assist by Hesed Gabo, whose layup was foiled by Marcelino earlier.

Mabulac wound up with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Pangasinan, which improved to 9-14, followed by Michael Juico with 14 points and five rebounds, and Gabo with 13 points and six assists.

Trailing, 65-71, following a triple by Publico, the Heatwaves clustered eight points, highlighted by Gabo’s two free throws and a triple to seize control, 73-71, with 12.9 seconds to go.

Zamboanga, which led for 35 minutes and 51 minutes, fell to 16-6 despite Pedrito Galanza’s 17-point, 10 in the fourth quarter, seven-rebound effort, Marcelino’s 15 points plus four rebounds, and Publico’s 15 points plus 3 rebounds.

The Abra Weavers, powered by Wendelino Comboy in the first half, cruised to their fourth straight win and a 14-7 card.

Comboy poured in all of his 17 points in that span to give Zamboanga a 48-43 spread from which Muntinlupa couldn’t recover and tumble to 7-16.