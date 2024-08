A woman tries to clean burnt rice on Sunday to ensure that her family can still make use of it. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that a Filipino family of five needs nearly P14,000 per month to meet basic food and non-food needs, with the poverty threshold varying by region. PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING YUMMIEDINGDING

