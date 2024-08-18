NHMFC, DHSUD, LGUs ink Isabela housing deal

Uanjelle Land Inc. is set to construct over 19,000 housing units in Isabela province through a partnership with the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), and local government units (LGUs).

The massive housing project aligns with the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) spearheaded by DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino “Jerry” Acuzar. The parties signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the construction project.

Uanjelle will develop three housing projects: Balai Isabeleño in Gamu with 13,872 units, Casa de Jonesians in Jones with 1,200 units, and Don Felino Diego Heights in San Mateo with 4,152 units.

The developer will also collaborate with other local housing originators to expedite project completion.

NHMFC president Renato L. Tobias expressed the corporation’s commitment to supporting the government’s housing goals.

“The role of National Home Mortgage is crucial in ensuring the accomplishment of this very challenging vision. We are mandated to ensure liquidity in the housing market, and that funds for housing projects are readily available for our housing originators,” Tobias said.

DHSUD Undersecretary Daryl Bryan Villanueva lauded the partnership, emphasizing the government’s dedication to providing affordable housing for Filipinos.

Former Isabela Governor Faustino S. Dy Jr., local government officials from Gamu, Jones, and San Mateo, and other key stakeholders, were present during the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement.

Earlier this year, NHMFC and the Municipality of Roxas also signed a MoA for the now ongoing construction of Green Valley Residences. More than 4,000 families will be housed in the socialized condominium project.