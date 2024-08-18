NHA launches gender development pool training

The National Housing Authority (NHA) held a five-day Gender and Development (GAD) Pool of Trainer’s Training for its employees last 12 to 16 August 2024 at the NHA Main Office in Quezon City.

NHA general manager Joeben Tai said that the training aimed to develop in-house trainers who can promote gender sensitivity and equality in the workplace, communities and families.

The newly trained personnel will conduct Gender Sensitivity Training and Orientation on Related Laws for housing beneficiaries in their respective regions, in line with the agency’s 2024 GAD Plan and Budget.

They will also lead future GAD training and activities within the NHA, its resettlement projects and beyond the Authority in partnership with other organizations and institutions.

The training is part of the NHA’s efforts to create inclusive communities and ensure the safety and welfare of its beneficiaries.

To recall, the agency was recognized as a GADtimpala Silver awardee for Exemplary GAD Focal Point System by the Philippine Commission on Women in August 2023.