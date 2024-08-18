‘Munti,’ Pasay receive special citations

Muntinlupa City was recognized for its nutrition programs at the 2024 Regional Nutrition awarding ceremony last Friday, as it received multiple awards from the National Nutrition Council-National Capital Region (NNC-NCR).

The NNC-NCR recognizes efforts of Metro Manila local government units in promoting adequate food and nutrition.

Muntinlupa was hailed as the Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition (CROWN) Maintenance Contender for the first year. It also received the Best in Documentation of Nutrition Programs Award.

The award is given to LGUs demonstrating effective nutrition program management and sustained nutrition improvements among their population.

Meantime, Mayor Ruffy Biazon was awarded the Nutrition Leadership Award as chairperson of the Muntinlupa City Nutrition Committee.

Biazon stressed the city’s commitment to the health and well-being of its residents through continued nutrition programs.

“These awards reflect our dedication to keeping our community healthy. Because we want every Muntinlupeño to be healthy and have enough nutrition so that they can become productive citizens,” said Biazon in a statement.

Pasay City, on the other hand, also received several citations for its nutrition programs, including Most Improved LGU in Nutrition Program Management, Most Improved LGU in Compliance and Dissemination of National Laws and Issuances on Nutrition and Most Improved LGU in the Implementation of the National Dietary Supplementation Program.