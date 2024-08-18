Martin Nievera: From locker room discovery to ‘concert king’ and beyond

He is Martin Ramon Razon Nievera, more popularly known as Martin Nievera, born on 5 February 1962, and the son of famous singer Bert Nievera and Conchita Razon. Martin recalls the day he discovered his talent for singing.

“I was actually discovered while singing in the shower in our locker room,” Martin recounted, “I was part of the basketball team, but not a very good one, so I would intentionally take a shower after everyone else to make it seem like I had a tough game, even though I was actually a bench warmer.”

He continued: “As I was singing, the wrestling coach passed by, heard me and loudly called out that I should attend the choir auditions the next day. So, I joined the choir, and the next thing I knew, I was singing backup in a choir for Barry Manilow at his three-day concert. That’s when I realized this is what I want to do.”

The ‘Concert King’ title

Former entertainment editor Bob Castillo was the first to call Martin “The Concert King,” but the singer later revealed the story behind the title.

“He meant it sarcastically. It wasn’t a title, but the fans embraced it as one. If you ask me about the ‘Concert King’ title, I hate it because there’s so much pressure. I’ve always told myself that I don’t have to be the ‘Concert King.’ Instead, I have to put on a show that is fit for a king because the audience is the real king. That’s what makes me the ‘Concert King,’” he said.

With a career spanning more than four decades and countless achievements — including 18 platinum, five double platinum, three triple platinum and one quadruple platinum albums — and unforgettable hit songs like “Be My Lady,” “Say That You Love Me,” “Ikaw ang Lahat Sa Akin” and “Kahit Isang Saglit,” Martin is among the highest-selling Filipino recording artists of all time.

Separation

But despite his continued success in his career, Martin faced personal challenges, including his separation from his wife, Pops Fernandez. The two met in 1982, were married in 1987, separated in 1999 and were officially annulled in 2000.

“The separation of my mom and dad happened without the world knowing. But the separation of Pops and Martin was so public. That was the difficult part. I’ve fallen so often and failed so many times that it has become one of the highlights of my career over 40 years — learning how to bounce back,” Martin shared.

Thoughts on retirement

Martin has often been asked about his thoughts on retirement, and he is always firm with his answer.

“I can’t retire,” he said. “There’s no retirement here. In America, they might say “I’m retiring” and then come back, but I can’t do that. I will retire if you don’t want me anymore. If you have no use for me, then I will retire. I look forward to working harder and learning more. I can’t sit on my throne and be the King — no way! I still want to sing for you guys... I need to sing,” he said.

Currently, Martin is focused on his 42nd anniversary concert, entitled The King 4ever, happening on 27 September, 8 p.m., at the Araneta Coliseum.