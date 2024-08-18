Manila to establish pet cemetery, animal shelter

The local government of Manila will soon have a cemetery for pets, an animal shelter, and an animal clinic, set to open by next month.

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced this during the annual feast of St. Roch, the patron saint of dogs last 16 August 2024.

The first animal shelter and clinic will be located in Vitas, Tondo, offering free services to Manila residents on a first-come, first-served basis. The city will also conduct grooming training programs for interested residents.

Lacuna believes this will not only benefit pets but also provide residents with a potential source of income.

The pet cemetery will be situated in Manila South Cemetery, allowing pet owners a final resting place for their beloved companions.

A crematorium will also be established at the same location.

Lacuna also disclosed that she had already asked Vice Mayor Yul Servo, in his concurrent capacity as Presiding Officer of the Manila City Council, to iron out the details and operational guidelines for the said clinic, cemetery and crematorium as these will have to be embodied in an ordinance prior to implementation.