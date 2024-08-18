Manila eyes pet cemetery, animal shelter

The local government of Manila will soon have a cemetery for pets, an animal shelter, and an animal clinic, set to open by next month.

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced this during the annual feast of St. Roch, the patron saint of dogs last 16 August 2024.

A fur parent herself with 13 dogs, Lacuna said that she is passionate about animal welfare.

The first animal shelter and clinic will be located in Vitas, Tondo, offering free services to Manila residents on a first-come, first-served basis. The city will also conduct grooming training programs for interested residents.

Lacuna believes this will not only benefit pets but also provide residents with a potential source of income.

The pet cemetery will be situated in Manila South Cemetery, allowing pet owners a final resting place for their beloved companions.