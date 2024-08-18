JPGT Match Play hopefuls face stern test

Over 60 aspiring young golfers converge Tuesday when the Luzon series of the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Championship resumes at the renowned Luisita Golf and Country Club.

Designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Sr., Luisita is celebrated for its tight fairways, water hazards on 11 holes, and its sleek surface, making it a true test of skill and strategy.

The course has previously hosted prestigious events such as the Philippine Open, the Asian Tour and the Philippine Golf Tour Asia, and is also home to the President’s Cup.

This setting promises a competitive showdown across all four age categories, with each player in the 8-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18 age groups fighting not only for top honors but also for crucial ranking points.

Key competitors in the 8-9 division include Athena Serapio and Zoji Edoc, while the 10-12 category features Aerin Chan, Brianna Macaset, Georgina Handog, Kelsey Bernardino, Casedy Cuenca (girls), and Luis Espinosa, Ryuji Suzuki and Jacob Casuga (boys).

In the 13-15 age group, twins Lisa and Mona Sarines, Precious Zaragosa and Montserrat Lapuz (girls) and Jose Carlos Taruc, Santi Asuncion and Matthias Espina (boys) will be vying for top positions, while the 16-18 division will showcase talents such as Rafa Anciano, Chloe Rada, Lia Duque and Angelica Bañez (girls), and Mark Kobayashi and Zachary Villaroman (boys).

The Luzon series will consider the top four scores from each player, with the best four from each category advancing to the finals scheduled for 1 to 4 October at The Country Club. Thirty-two qualifiers from the Visayas and Mindanao series will join them.

For players competing in multiple series of the nationwide circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., only their top three results will be counted, with the leading player from each age category moving on to the Match Play finals.

After the Luisita leg, the non-profit circuit put up by ICTSI to boost the grassroots development of the sport, will take a week-long break and will resume with its penultimate stage at Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas from 2 to 5 September. The series will conclude at Sherwood Hills in Cavite from 10 to 13 September.