Jodi Sta. Maria nag-ampon ng tuta

Naawa ang Lavender Fields lead actress na si Jodi Sta Maria nang makita niya ang dalawang abandoned puppies habang nasa taping siya.

Sa matinding awa, inampon ni Jodi ang isa habang ang isa naman ay imampon ng kanilang director.

“Hello everyone! Meet the newest member of my fur family – Zandro or Z!” say ni Jodi sa kanyang Instagram post kalakip ang ilang photos ng tutorials.

“Yesterday sa taping I noticed a small movement from afar. Hindi ko masyado pinansin kasi nagba-block si Direk Manny ng scene. So when it was time for us to move to position for our car chase scene, lo and behold… may dalawang puppy just a little over a month old on top of a concrete barrier sa tulay. They were scared and didn’t know what to do obviously they had been abandoned.Baka mahulog,” kuwento niya.

“Without hesitation bumaba ako sa picture vehicle at kinuha ang dalawa. Sinakay sa kotse at isinama muna sa car scene. O di ba instant artista sila?

“The chocolate brown colored puppy was adopted by Direk Manny which he named Lav. I got this cutie and named him Zandro — kasi si Kuya Albert Martinez ang kasama ko when I found him.

“After pack-up I headed home with the newest member of our family. You are safe now little Z. Mommy will love and protect you,” dagdag pa niyang kuwento.