Introducing: The first Nuclear Science Olympiad ambassador

Can you calculate the kinetic energy of the alpha particles emitted from polonium?

Can you find the amount of heat emitted by a one milligram sample of Po-210 during its average lifetime?

Can you quantify the amount of radioactivity in the activated Indium foil?

These questions may rack someone’s brain out to get the answers. But Grade 11 Filipino geek Mohammad Nur Casib of Philippine Science High School-Central Mindanao Campus knew the answers and to most of the other questions in the first International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) held on 1 to 6 August at the SMX Convention Center in Clark City, Pampanga.

As the top scorer in both the theoretical and experimental exam of the first INSO, Casib won a gold medal and was awarded the title of Nuclear Science Olympiad Ambassador (NSOA)

As NSOA, Casib will promote the understanding and appreciation of nuclear science among students, educators and the public. He will serve as a mentor and guide to future participants, and help inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Fellow Filipino Neil Kyle Olaer Maniquis, a Grade 12 student of the Manila Science High School, also won a gold medal along with six other contestants from other participating Asian countries.

Also members of the national team were Tagbiliran native Jeremiah Auza who won the silver medal, and Romher John Fermi from Zambales.

According to head coach Kristine Marie Romallosa, dean of the Radiation Protection Services Section of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), the 1st INSO is a forum for the bright and young secondary students to showcase their skills and knowledge in nuclear science and technology.

“It aims to inspire students to pursue excellence and challenge them on problems in nuclear science,” she said.

“The Philippines’ participation to the 1st INSO can play an important role in increasing awareness of our future scientists and engineers and helping elevate nuclear science education in secondary schools. Our participation also demonstrates that Filipinos students can be globally competitive,” Romallosa added.

Incidentally, Casib also won gold in the 36th International Math Olympiad held in the University of the Philippines in Diliman last March. He, together with four other Filipino students, will next compete in the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from 17 to 26 August before returning to school.