Iloilo artist group mounts exhibit to welcome new members

Iloilo City-based Baysulangpu Artists Society mounts the exhibit Dagta-an, which is on view until 10 September at Thrive Art Gallery in Mandurriao, Iloilo City, Iloilo.

With a title that is a Hiligaynon word which means “to stain, to blot, to color,” the exhibit is a way of introducing new generation of members, who have fresh perspectives and set of skills to continue to enliven the contemporary art scene in the city.