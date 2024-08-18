Iloilo artist group mounts exhibit to welcome new members

Iloilo City-based Baysulangpu Artists Society mounts the exhibit Dagta-an, which is on view until 10 September at Thrive Art Gallery in Mandurriao, Iloilo City, Iloilo.
With a title that is a Hiligaynon word which means “to stain, to blot, to color,” the exhibit is a way of introducing new generation of members, who have fresh perspectives and set of skills to continue to enliven the contemporary art scene in the city.
Pioneer members have held exhibitions, when welcoming new members, including Paradigm in 2021, Turnover in 2022 and Bak-it in 2023.
Baysulangpu is behind the murals of cyclists, Dinagyang Festival and Paraw Regatta around Iloilo City, as well as paintings on the Iloilo River Esplanade, bridges and flyovers. They made history by making longest mural showcasing Ilonggo unity on the walls of SM City warehouse along Diversion Road during in 2020, when lockdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic were in place.
Participating artists of Dagta-an are Arnold Almacen, Dea Mikaela Bañas, Edmar Colmo, Edwin de los Reyes, Johanz Mercurio, June Moreno, Kim dela Cruz, Onofre Ballescas, Vivien Gardose and Yanni Ysabel Panaguiton.