‘i-25: The I-Witness Talks’ brings together the country’s top documentarists

After hitting the big screen with some of its award-winning stories at Cinemalaya 2024, GMA Network’s flagship and acclaimed documentary program, i-Witness, continues its milestone 25th-anniversary celebration with another significant event — i-25: The i-Witness Talks — slated this 20 August at the Blessed Frassati Auditorium of the University of Santo Tomas.

i-25: The i-Witness Talks gathers the program’s esteemed hosts — Kara David, Howie Severino and Atom Araullo, with the addition of Mav Gonzales and John Consulta who joined the program in February 2023 — in an informative and insightful talk session with students and the academe. The country’s top documentarists are set to reflect on their remarkable journeys as journalists, share their most impactful experiences and provide valuable lessons to aspiring journalists.

The event likewise features an open forum, a meet-and-greet session and the signing of limited commemorative i-25 merchandise.

I-Witness premiered on Philippine television in 1999 — at the turn of the millennium. It featured a roster of hosts that included some of the finest journalists in Philippine media led by Jessica Soho, Cheche Lazaro, Luchi-Cruz Valdes and the late Mike Enriquez.

The program’s accolades include two George Foster Peabody Awards, multiple New York Festivals world medals, Asian TV Awards, Asia-Pacific Child Rights Awards and finalist status at the Emmy Awards, among others.

As i-Witness enters its 25th year, it continues to be a trailblazer in the local media landscape, committed to delivering world-class, life-changing stories to Filipinos worldwide.

Catch i-Witness every Saturday at 10:15 p.m. on GMA. Global Pinoys can watch it via the international channel GMA Pinoy TV.

