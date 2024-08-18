HYBRID MONSTERS: Foton’s behemoth pick-ups Tunland V9, V7 debut in Bacolod

Foton Motor Philippines Inc. (FMPI) recently relaunched their dealership in Visayas with the inauguration of Foton Bacolod.

Now operated by ANGS Automotive Inc., Foton Bacolod is located along Lacson Street, Mandalagan, Bacolod City.

The momentous event was graced by Bacolod City Councilor Pao Sy, FMPI general manager Levy Santos, and by Foton Bacolod executives led by Joaquin Gochangco Jr., chairman of ANGS Automotive Inc. under ALA Group of Companies; Antonio Ang, chairman of ALA Group of Companies; and Anne Marie Gochangco, dealer principal and managing director of Foton Bacolod, as well as executives from various banking partners.