HYBRID MONSTERS: Foton’s behemoth pick-ups Tunland V9, V7 debut in Bacolod

Foton Motor Philippines Inc. (FMPI) recently relaunched their dealership in Visayas with the inauguration of Foton Bacolod.
Now operated by ANGS Automotive Inc., Foton Bacolod is located along Lacson Street, Mandalagan, Bacolod City.
The momentous event was graced by Bacolod City Councilor Pao Sy, FMPI general manager Levy Santos, and by Foton Bacolod executives led by Joaquin Gochangco Jr., chairman of ANGS Automotive Inc. under ALA Group of Companies; Antonio Ang, chairman of ALA Group of Companies; and Anne Marie Gochangco, dealer principal and managing director of Foton Bacolod, as well as executives from various banking partners.
Foton Bacolod’s expansive showroom, which spans an area of 480 square meters, can fit up to seven of the brand’s passenger and commercial vehicles with room to spare. The new dealership has seven service bays for the after-sales care of its customers’ Foton vehicles.
Making their southern province debuts with their unveiling at Foton Bacolod were the brand’s new Tunland V7 and Tunland V9 full-size pickup trucks powered by powerful yet fuel-efficient diesel hybrid powertrains.
“We are thrilled to achieve another milestone in Foton Motor Philippines’ continuous growth in the country with the relaunch of the Foton Bacolod Showroom,” said FMPI general manager Levy Santos.
“We are also proud to introduce to the region our new Tunland V7 and Tunland V9 diesel hybrid full-size pickup trucks.”
“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as we officially open our doors to the Negrosanons, offering exceptional vehicles and incomparable aftersales service to suit all needs,” said Foton Bacolod dealer principal Anna Marie Gochangco.
“On behalf of Foton Bacolod, I would like to extend a warm welcome to each and every one of you as we celebrate our inauguration. We are also excited to invite you to explore the newest and latest models that we are unveiling today.”