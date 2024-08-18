Humanitarian workers in climate crisis

As the climate crisis worsens, humanitarian workers emerge as today’s heroes. These passionate and committed professionals help those affected by crises such as climate-induced disasters, in effect helping countries adapt to and recover from pressing global challenges.

Humanitarian workers provide life-saving support during emergencies such as more intense natural hazards, conflicts, wars, and other crises. They deliver essential services, including providing food, water, shelter and assistance, to those affected. Their mission is clear: alleviate human suffering and help communities recover from crises.

These workers address diverse needs across sectors like healthcare, education, construction, transportation, communications, engineering and agriculture. This support helps communities build resilience and improve their ability to face future challenges.

Humanitarian workers, including farmers, significantly impact our ecosystem. Farmers supply our food and preserve and conserve green areas and forests, which act as carbon sinks by absorbing carbon dioxide and reducing greenhouse gases. These ecosystems also support biodiversity by protecting habitats and stabilizing temperatures.

Unfortunately, many overlook the broader contributions of these workers. By maintaining healthy ecosystems, they meet our daily needs and actively combat climate change.

As vital providers of our food supply, farmers play a key role in sustaining our planet and enhancing resilience against the climate crisis.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, vice chairperson and executive director of the Climate Change Commission, emphasized the importance of recognizing farmers as unsung heroes.