Home is the hero: Gymnast Carlos Yulo’s triumphant return

On a bright, sun-drenched afternoon, the people of Manila lined the streets, eager to catch a glimpse of their returning hero. The parade route, which wound its way through the heart of the city, was adorned with banners, flags, and posters celebrating Yulo’s victories. The air was filled with the sounds of drums, cheers and applause, as the crowd celebrated the success of a young man who had put the Philippines on the global gymnastics map.

Yulo rode atop a beautifully decorated float with his fellow Filipino Olympians, waving to the throngs of adoring fans who had gathered to see him.

As the parade made its way through Manila, the atmosphere was one of unity and collective pride. The nation rallied behind Yulo, celebrating not just his athletic achievements but also what he represents — a symbol of hope, resilience and national pride. Schools, government offices and businesses along the parade route paused to join the festivities, with employees and students alike stepping out to wave and cheer as the parade passed by.