Highlands Ladies Cup back at Midlands

As the Highlands Ladies Cup approaches its highly anticipated 16th edition, excitement is building seven weeks into the tournament’s preparations.

Known for its blend of competitive spirit and fun, this year’s event promises to be unforgettable, continuing the tradition of being one of the country’s most eagerly awaited golf tournaments.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and the Taal Volcano eruption, the tournament made a grand return in April last year, aligning with the Tagaytay Ladies team’s 18th founding anniversary.

This year, the tournament is back on its traditional October schedule, with the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter once again preparing for a blockbuster event on 5 October at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course.

The tournament, backed by Diamond sponsors W Group and Rexona, will feature top male female golfers from the country’s leading golf clubs with a diverse array of sponsors and supporters will also contribute to the event’s vibrant atmosphere.

Registration for the tournament, supported by Asia Cargo Container Lines, Inc. (silver), and RCW Construction Development Corp. and Asia Brewery (bronze), is currently underway. Fees are set at P4,000 for members and P5,000 for non-members, which includes green fees, cart sharing, lunch, snacks, and a chance to win in the raffle.

Tickets can be purchased at the Highlands and Midlands golf courses, as well as through the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter (THLC).